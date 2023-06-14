Aureus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,097 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 1.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Autodesk worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $173,259,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 284,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,243 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,329,000 after purchasing an additional 252,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.