Auto Owners Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 1,200 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 1.0 %

BlackRock stock opened at $689.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $665.09 and a 200-day moving average of $691.13.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.