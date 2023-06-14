1,145 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Acquired by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,145 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,304.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,345.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,142.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $891.54.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.