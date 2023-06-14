STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Lifted by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $207.58 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $227.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 194.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.94.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

