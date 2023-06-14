Aureus Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

