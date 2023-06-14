Auto Owners Insurance Co Invests $2.31 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $526.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

