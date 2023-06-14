Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

