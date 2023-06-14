Auto Owners Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 9,600 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2,536.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

RIO opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

