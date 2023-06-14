Walter Timothy Winn Sells 18,696 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 18,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $165,272.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,661,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,689,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walter Timothy Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 10,000 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 29,011 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $255,877.02.

On Thursday, June 1st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 37,745 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $324,229.55.

Southland Stock Up 0.8 %

SLND opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Institutional Trading of Southland

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Southland in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

