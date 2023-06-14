Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sells 7,186 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 7,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $215,867.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,082 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 26.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

