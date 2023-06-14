Critical Contrast: Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) vs. Its Rivals

Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) is one of 350 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Therapeutic Solutions International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Therapeutic Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Therapeutic Solutions International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapeutic Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors 485 1617 4271 41 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 80.04%. Given Therapeutic Solutions International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Therapeutic Solutions International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A -0.21 Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors $129.36 million -$15.52 million 68.98

Therapeutic Solutions International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Therapeutic Solutions International. Therapeutic Solutions International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A N/A Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors -577.55% -57.60% -16.18%

Summary

Therapeutic Solutions International peers beat Therapeutic Solutions International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. engages in the provision of immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The firm is also involved in developing a range of immune-modulatory agents to target certain cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and for daily health. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk, ID.

