John P. Brase Sells 10,000 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $151.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average of $153.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.