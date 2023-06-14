Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.50

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 253332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 279,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 118,877 shares during the period. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

