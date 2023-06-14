RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading 35.4% Higher

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) rose 35.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 462,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 109,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$126.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.08.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries. The company explores for manganese, gold, silver, copper, cobalt, tungsten, and niobium deposits.

