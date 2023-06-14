Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.25

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 316483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.
NXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07.
Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
