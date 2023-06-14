Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.62

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 1085020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,344,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

