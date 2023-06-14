VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Update

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 372.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VPR Brands Price Performance

VPR Brands stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. VPR Brands has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

Get VPR Brands alerts:

VPR Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

VPR Brands LP engages in the provision of various monetization strategies of a US patent covering electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer patents, and inverted pocket lighter. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Elf, CBD Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.