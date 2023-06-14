VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Update

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 372.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VPR Brands Price Performance
VPR Brands stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. VPR Brands has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28.
VPR Brands Company Profile
