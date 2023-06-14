AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 450.9% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

