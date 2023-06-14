Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.24

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 948531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 748,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

