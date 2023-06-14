Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.