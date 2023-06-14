Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.