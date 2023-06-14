MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.31

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 97134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLTX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

