89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.49

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 292907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a current ratio of 20.56.

Insider Activity at 89bio

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. Analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and sold 63,654 shares valued at $1,110,666. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,617,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 89bio by 2,823.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after buying an additional 2,965,364 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 260.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 103,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.