Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.41

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 18755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 209,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 44,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

