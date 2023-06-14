Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Shares Down 14.3%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) shares fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 28,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 73,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Environmental Waste International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About Environmental Waste International

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

