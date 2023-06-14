American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.78

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.78 and last traded at $69.54, with a volume of 30109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

American Woodmark Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 83,890 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

