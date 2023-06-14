Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.87

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 26461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $756.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

