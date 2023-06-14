ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.78

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 806934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.17%.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $1,046,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 96,294 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Recommended Stories

