Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.23

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 148402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Vontier Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 4,076.8% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,168 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $50,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $33,980,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vontier by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,197,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,313 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

