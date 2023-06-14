Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.56

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.56 and last traded at $117.27, with a volume of 16407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVMI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Nova Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. Nova had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nova by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nova by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

