FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $240.72

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $240.72 and last traded at $239.29, with a volume of 37247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.77 and its 200-day moving average is $207.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.