WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.69

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.69 and last traded at $80.62, with a volume of 79669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXJ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after buying an additional 316,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,280,000 after buying an additional 186,393 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 523,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,264,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

