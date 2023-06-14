Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VEOEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veolia Environnement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

About Veolia Environnement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4677 per share. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.41.

(Get Rating)

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

Further Reading

