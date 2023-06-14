First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.48

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.48 and last traded at $110.48, with a volume of 4431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 78.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $4,384,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

