Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $96.15

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.15 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 97.08 ($1.21), with a volume of 2040810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.70 ($1.26).

Learning Technologies Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £772.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,416.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

Learning Technologies Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Kath Kearney Croft bought 9,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.44 ($12,505.56). Insiders own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.