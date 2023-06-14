Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vaso Price Performance

Vaso stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

