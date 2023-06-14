Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Three Sixty Solar Price Performance

Three Sixty Solar stock opened at 0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.55. Three Sixty Solar has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 1.50.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. engages in the provision of solar equipment. Its product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. The company was founded by Peter Sherba on August 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

