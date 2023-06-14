V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Down 56.6% in May

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

V Technology Stock Performance

Shares of V Technology stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. V Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered V Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

About V Technology

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

