iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.97

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 99502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,856,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

