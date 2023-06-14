Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.17

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.17 and last traded at $75.67, with a volume of 58685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,699 shares of company stock worth $1,922,546 over the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

