Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.19

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 3182322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,975.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,731,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 268,977 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 4,482,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,314 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

