InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.01

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.01 and last traded at $89.01, with a volume of 37606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $3.38. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $364,831.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,170.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other InterDigital news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $364,831.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,170.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $14,439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,378,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 289,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 289,434 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,482 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $6,199,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter worth $5,832,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Further Reading

