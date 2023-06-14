Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.60

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.60 and last traded at $106.59, with a volume of 5971321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

