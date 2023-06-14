SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.95

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.95 and last traded at $174.34, with a volume of 28875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,450,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,555.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

