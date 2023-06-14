Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Cuts Dividend

Vonovia Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. Vonovia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.31%.

(Get Rating)

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.