Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vonovia Stock Performance
Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $16.90.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vonovia Cuts Dividend
Vonovia Company Profile
Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.
