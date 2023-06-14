Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.2 days.
Vivendi Trading Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.
Vivendi Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivendi (VIVEF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.