Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.2 days.

Vivendi Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

