VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

VAT Group Price Performance

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $415.53 on Wednesday. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $191.70 and a fifty-two week high of $430.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.94.

Get VAT Group alerts:

About VAT Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.