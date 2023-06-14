VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
VAT Group Price Performance
Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $415.53 on Wednesday. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $191.70 and a fifty-two week high of $430.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.94.
About VAT Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VAT Group (VTTGF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.