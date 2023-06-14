William M. Sullivan Sells 18,153 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $514,637.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,637,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,824,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRVA stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.55, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

