Insider Selling: Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) EVP Sells 35,002 Shares of Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $741,321.18.

Vertiv Stock Up 6.3 %

VRT stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

