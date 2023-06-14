Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 3,761 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,761 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total transaction of $773,035.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,410,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,323,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.2 %

MORN opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.22 and its 200 day moving average is $213.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Morningstar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,728,000 after purchasing an additional 125,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Morningstar by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,911,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

