Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CEO Stephen Mcmillan Sells 12,500 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 140.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Teradata by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 34.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

